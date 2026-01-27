Ex-India cricketer Jacob Martin arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara

IMAGE: Jacob Martin was driving his luxury SUV near Punit Nagar Society in the Akota area at around 2.30 am when he lost control of the vehicle due to intoxication and crashed into three cars. Photograph: Jacob Martin/Facebook

Key Points Jacob Martin played 10 ODIs for India from 1999 to 2001.

Martin suffered multiple injuries following a two-wheeler accident in January 2019.

Martin was arrested by the Delhi Police in 2011 on charges of human trafficking.

Former India cricketer Jacob Martin rammed into three parked cars while driving his luxury

SUV allegedly under the influence of alcohol in Vadodara in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.Hours after the accident, 53-year-old Martin, who played 10 ODIs for India, was placed under arrest.Martin, a Baroda batsman, was driving his luxury SUV near Punit Nagar Society in the Akota area at around 2.30 am when he lost control of the vehicle due to intoxication and crashed into three cars parked outside a house, damaging them, officials at the Akota Police Station told PTI.Based on a complaint by the owner of the damaged cars, a case was registered against the former cricketer under BNS sections related to rash and drunk driving, police said.The police have confiscated Martin's MG Hector car.

Notably, the former captain of the Baroda Ranji Trophy team was arrested by Delhi Police in 2011 on charges of human trafficking.