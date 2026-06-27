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Former England pacer Liam Plunkett swaps cricket for baseball, nails strikeout

June 27, 2026 18:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former England World Cup-winning pacer Liam Plunkett enjoyed a memorable baseball debut for the Oakland Ballers, recording a strikeout and embracing his latest cross-sport adventure in the United States' Pioneer Baseball League.

Liam Plunkett

IMAGE: Liam Plunkett has featured in 13 Tests for England, claiming 41 wickets at an average of 37.46. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • Former England World Cup-winning pacer Liam Plunkett made his baseball debut for the Oakland Ballers after switching from cricket to the Pioneer Baseball League.
  • Playing under the league's special "marketing player" rule, Plunkett recorded a strikeout in his first appearance against the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds.
  • Plunkett admitted to feeling nervous before his debut but was thrilled to claim a strikeout, describing the experience as a unique blend of cricket bowling and baseball pitching.

Former England cricketer Liam Plunkett swapped his cricket colours for a baseball glove on Friday, playing his first game for independent American club Oakland Ballers and even claiming a strikeout.

Plunkett, 41, was part of England's 2019 World Cup-winning side -- his final international appearance -- taking three wickets in the tied final against New Zealand as England emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins on boundary count. He subsequently moved to the United States, where his wife is from, and has since played Major League Cricket for the San Francisco Unicorns.

His latest venture came with the Ballers, who participate in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL), an independent competition and official Major League Baseball (MLB) Partner League. The seam bowler featured under the PBL's "marketing player" exception, a clause which allows teams to temporarily sign high-profile cross-sport athletes.

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Plunkett Delights in Unlikely Cross-Sport Adventure

Facing the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds at Raimondi Park, Plunkett started on the mound and recorded a strikeout in the process.

 

"Originally, I thought it's like the ceremonial open pitch, but it was the real thing. I was first on the mound, a little bit nervous, but the catcher was excellent," Plunkett said in a post-game interview.

"But yeah, I mean I got that strikeout. I think the hitter didn't know what was coming. I think it was a bit unusual, a mix between bowling and then pitching."

"Play first game, get a strikeout. What more could I ask for? Happy days!"

Source: REUTERS
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