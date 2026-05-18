Former England captain and Warwickshire legend Mike Smith passes away

IMAGE: Mike Smith played 50 Test matches for England and captained the team in 25 of them after making his debut in 1958. Photograph: England and Wales Cricket Board/X

Key Points Mike Smith, the former England cricket captain popularly known as “MJK”, has died at the age of 92.

The Warwickshire legend also represented England in rugby union and later served as an ICC match referee.

Former England captain Mike Smith, known by his initials "MJK", has died at the age of 92, Warwickshire County Cricket Club said on Monday.

The right-hand batter made his debut for England in 1958 and played 50 tests, captaining the side in 25 of them.

Warwickshire Pays Tribute to Club Legend

"Warwickshire County Cricket Club are saddened to learn of the passing of Bears' legend MJK Smith at the age of 92," the club said in a statement on social media.

Smith scored 39,832 first-class runs in 637 matches, the 18th-highest total of all time.

Smith, who also won an England rugby union cap in 1964, was an ICC match referee from 1991 to 1996.