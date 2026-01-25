Former BCCI President I S Bindra Passes Into The Ages

Photograph: Inderjit Singh Bindra/X

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India president Inderjit Singh Bindra passed away at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

He was 84.

Bindra was the BCCI president from 1993 to 1996 and was also a long-term chief of the Punjab Cricket Association.

'According to his close friends, Bindra’s condition deteriorated this afternoon after having lunch and he passed away around 6.30 pm,' said a report in The Tribune.



'Deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. I S Bindra, former BCCI president and a stalwart of Indian cricket administration. May his legacy inspire future generations. Om Shanti,' said ICC chairman Jay Shah on X.