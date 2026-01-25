HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Former BCCI President I S Bindra Passes Into The Ages

Former BCCI President I S Bindra Passes Into The Ages

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 25, 2026 22:54 IST

x

Inderjit Singh Bindra

Photograph: Inderjit Singh Bindra/X

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India president Inderjit Singh Bindra passed away at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

He was 84.

Bindra was the BCCI president from 1993 to 1996 and was also a long-term chief of the Punjab Cricket Association.

'According to his close friends, Bindra’s condition deteriorated this afternoon after having lunch and he passed away around 6.30 pm,' said a report in The Tribune.

'Deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. I S Bindra, former BCCI president and a stalwart of Indian cricket administration. May his legacy inspire future generations. Om Shanti,' said ICC chairman Jay Shah on X.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Start clean-up operations at the top: Bindra
Start clean-up operations at the top: Bindra
BCCI meeting a sham, public taken for a ride: Bindra
BCCI meeting a sham, public taken for a ride: Bindra
All sorts of unholy alliances are possible in Indian cricket: Bindra
All sorts of unholy alliances are possible in Indian cricket: Bindra
'Bindra should take over from Srinivasan as BCCI prez'
'Bindra should take over from Srinivasan as BCCI prez'
10 facts you must know about BCCI chief N Srinivasan
10 facts you must know about BCCI chief N Srinivasan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

VIDEOS

Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in a white saree1:19

Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in a white saree

Mumbai: Visuals from Malad Railway Station Where Professor Was Murdered0:32

Mumbai: Visuals from Malad Railway Station Where...

Divya Agarwal Serves Pure Glam in a Sleek Black Dress1:22

Divya Agarwal Serves Pure Glam in a Sleek Black Dress

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO