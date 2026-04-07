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Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal becomes youngest BCB chief

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April 07, 2026 19:25 IST

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Tamim Iqbal becomes the youngest BCB chief after the board's dissolution over election irregularities, set to lead an ad-hoc committee ahead of Bangladesh's home series vs New Zealand.

Tamim Iqbal will lead an 11-member ad-hoc committee that will run the BCB.

IMAGE: Tamim Iqbal will lead an 11-member ad-hoc committee that will run the BCB. Photograph: Tamim Iqbal/Instagram

Key Points

  • National Sports Council (NSC) dissolved the existing BCB board after finding irregularities in October elections.
  • NSC informed the International Cricket Council about the decision.
  • Former board was led by Aminul Islam.

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal became the youngest head of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday, after the National Sports Council dissolved the BCB's board of directors following an investigation into elections held in October.

 

A committee found irregularities in the BCB's election process, the NSC's sports director Mohammed Aminul Ahesan told reporters in Dhaka.

"We have informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that this board of directors was not formed in a proper manner, and is not able to complete its work in a proper manner," Ahesan said.

"We think that the ICC will definitely uphold this decision."

The previous board of directors was led by Aminul Islam, who was behind Bangladesh's refusal to visit India for this year's Twenty20 World Cup, citing safety concerns.

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the tournament.

Tamim, who played 391 matches for Bangladesh across all formats, will lead an 11-member ad-hoc committee that will run the BCB.

Bangladesh will host New Zealand in a tour featuring three one-day internationals, three T20s and two tests starting on April 17.

Source: REUTERS
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