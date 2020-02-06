News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Lehmann to have heart surgery after health scare on 50th birthday

Lehmann to have heart surgery after health scare on 50th birthday

February 06, 2020 11:15 IST

Darren Lehmann

IMAGE: Darren Lehmann suffered chest pains while on the Gold Coast to watch his son Jake Lehmann captain the Cricket Australia XI against the touring England Lions. Photograph: Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann will have heart surgery on Saturday after suffering a health scare on his 50th birthday on Wednesday.

 

The former Test batsman suffered chest pains while on the Gold Coast to watch his son Jake Lehmann captain the Cricket Australia XI against the touring England Lions.

He was resting in a Brisbane hospital on Wednesday and will undergo heart bypass surgery on Saturday, Cricket Australia said.

"I would like to thank everyone in the Australian cricket family for their concern," Lehmann, who coaches the Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash T20 league, said in a statement.

"I am receiving the best of medical care and am confident I'll be back on my feet soon."

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

SEE: Kambli raps to Tendulkar's tunes

SEE: Kambli raps to Tendulkar's tunes

Mosque on wheels to help Muslims pray at 2020 Olympics

Mosque on wheels to help Muslims pray at 2020 Olympics

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
  