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Moises Henriques to captain Portugal in T20 World Cup qualifiers

August 11, 2026 16:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques, a native of Madeira, is set to lead Portugal's national cricket team in their inaugural bid to qualify for the Twenty20 World Cup, competing in the Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C in Finland.

Moises Henriques played four Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Australia

IMAGE: Moises Henriques played four Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Australia. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Key Points

  • Former Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques will captain Portugal in the T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C in Finland.
  • Henriques, who played for Australia in all three formats, retired from Australian domestic cricket last year.
  • Portugal will compete against Israel, Germany, Greece, and the Czech Republic in Group B of the tournament.
  • The winners of the sub-regional final will advance to the European regional final, with the top two teams from that event securing spots in the global qualifier for the 2028 T20 World Cup.
 

Former Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques will captain Portugal as they bid to qualify for the Twenty20 World Cup for the first time, Cricket Portugal said on Tuesday on Instagram.

Henriques' Leadership Role

Henriques, who played four Tests, 16 one-day internationals and 24 T20s for Australia, will lead a 14-man Portugal squad at the T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C in Finland. The 39-year-old all-rounder, who was born in Madeira, the birthplace of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, retired from Australian domestic cricket last year.

Tournament Details and Pathway

Portugal face Israel, Germany, Greece and Czech Republic in Group B of the tournament, which runs from August 14-20. The group winners will advance to a final, with the overall winners progressing to the European regional final alongside Scotland, Jersey and Denmark. The top two teams from that event will secure places in the global qualifier for the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Source: REUTERS
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