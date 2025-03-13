Former Aus Test cricketer guilty in drug bust

But in another charge of commercial drug supply, the ex-Australian spinner Stuart MacGill was acquitted.



IMAGE: Former Australian leggie Stuart MacGill played under the shadow of the late great Shane Warne. Photograph: Andy Clark/Reuters

A jury in the NSW District Court has found former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill guilty of taking part in the supply of cocaine in Sydney.

According to reports, the 54-year-old faced trial on a single charge of participating in the supply of a prohibited drug, over an April 2021 introduction he made between his cocaine dealer and partner's brother, Marino Sotiropoulos.

MacGill introduced his dealer to his partner's brother, which is said to have resulted in a $330,000 deal, ABC News reported.

On the Crown's case, the introduction amounted to setting up a drug supply because the dealer and Mr Sotiropoulos allegedly went on to organise a $330,000 deal for 1 kilogram of cocaine.

The jury heard that while MacGill's involvement was limited to the introduction, the dealer also took part in two other alleged supplies, including one in which he handed over a vacuum-sealed bag of A4 paper instead of cash to Mr Sotiropoulos's associates.

The dealer, referred to during proceedings as 'Person A' for legal reasons, gave evidence in closed court and Crown Prosecutor Gabrielle Steedman invited jurors to accept his account, which she said was supported by other records before the court.

MacGill pleaded not guilty and his defence lawyers cast doubt on Person A's credibility, arguing his conduct was deceptive and dishonest in multiple respects.

After about seven hours of deliberations, the jury found MacGill not guilty of the charge of knowingly taking part in the supply of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

But he was found guilty of an alternative charge of knowingly taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug -- without the large commercial supply element.

MacGill provided no comment following the proceedings.