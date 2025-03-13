HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Former Aus Test cricketer guilty in drug bust

Former Aus Test cricketer guilty in drug bust

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 13, 2025 10:22 IST

x

But in another charge of commercial drug supply, the ex-Australian spinner Stuart MacGill was acquitted.

Former Australian leggie Stuart MacGill played under the shadow of the late great Shane Warne

IMAGE: Former Australian leggie Stuart MacGill played under the shadow of the late great Shane Warne. Photograph: Andy Clark/Reuters

A jury  in the NSW District Court has found former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill guilty of taking part in the supply of cocaine in Sydney.

According to reports, the 54-year-old faced trial on a single charge of participating in the supply of a prohibited drug, over an April 2021 introduction he made between his cocaine dealer and partner's brother, Marino Sotiropoulos.

MacGill introduced his dealer to his partner's brother, which is said to have resulted in a $330,000 deal, ABC News reported.

 

On the Crown's case, the introduction amounted to setting up a drug supply because the dealer and Mr Sotiropoulos allegedly went on to organise a $330,000 deal for 1 kilogram of cocaine.

The jury heard that while MacGill's involvement was limited to the introduction, the dealer also took part in two other alleged supplies, including one in which he handed over a vacuum-sealed bag of A4 paper instead of cash to Mr Sotiropoulos's associates.

The dealer, referred to during proceedings as 'Person A' for legal reasons, gave evidence in closed court and Crown Prosecutor Gabrielle Steedman invited jurors to accept his account, which she said was supported by other records before the court.

MacGill pleaded not guilty and his defence lawyers cast doubt on Person A's credibility, arguing his conduct was deceptive and dishonest in multiple respects.

After about seven hours of deliberations, the jury found MacGill not guilty of the charge of knowingly taking part in the supply of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

But he was found guilty of an alternative charge of knowingly taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug -- without the large commercial supply element.

MacGill provided no comment following the proceedings.  

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Rahane was named KKR captain
Why Rahane was named KKR captain
'I Told Shreyas To Shut Outside Noise'
'I Told Shreyas To Shut Outside Noise'
PIX: Real beat Atletico on penalties to enter last 8
PIX: Real beat Atletico on penalties to enter last 8
Why Pakistan Was Left Off CT Stage
Why Pakistan Was Left Off CT Stage
Pakistan cricket is in ICU: Afridi
Pakistan cricket is in ICU: Afridi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Tallest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 3

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

VIDEOS

Kareena-Saif jet off for Holi vacation0:39

Kareena-Saif jet off for Holi vacation

MPs celebrate Holi with Gulal at Parliament Premises3:20

MPs celebrate Holi with Gulal at Parliament Premises

Khelo India Winter Games conclude in Gulmarg with grand ceremony7:03

Khelo India Winter Games conclude in Gulmarg with grand...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD