Former Asian Games champion Dingko Singh dies

June 10, 2021 09:37 IST

IMAGE: Dingko Singh won the gold medal in bantemweight boxing at the 1998 Asian Games. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India/Twitter

Former India boxer and Asian Games gold medalist Dingko Singh passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 42.

Dingko had tested positive for coronavirus in May 2020 but the former boxer recovered soon. Last year in April, Dingko was airlifted from Imphal to the national capital for his liver cancer treatment.

Regarded as one of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dingko had clinched a gold medal at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games.

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports led the tributes for the champion pugilist.

"I'm deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko's gold medal at 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Dinko," Rijiju tweeted.

"My sincerest condolences on this loss May his life's journey & struggle forever remain a source inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief & mourning," Vijender Singh tweeted.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also mourned the demise of the ace boxer on Thursday.

"I'm shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri N Dingko Singh earlier in the morning today. A Padma Shri awardee, Dingko Singh was one of the most outstanding boxers Manipur has ever produced. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," Biren Singh tweeted.