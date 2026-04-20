HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Ex-Afghanistan Pacer Shapoor Zadran Battling For Life In Delhi Hospital

Ex-Afghanistan Pacer Shapoor Zadran Battling For Life In Delhi Hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 17:33 IST

x

Former Afghanistan cricket player Shapoor Zadran is fighting for his life in a New Delhi hospital after being diagnosed with a rare and serious immune disorder, Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).

Shapoor Zadran

IMAGE: Shapoor Zadran is currently admitted to the intensive care unit of a New Delhi hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment since January. Photograph: Shapoor Zadran/Instagram

Key Points

  • Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran is critically ill with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).
  • Zadran is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of a New Delhi hospital.
  • HLH is a rare, life-threatening condition where the immune system becomes severely impaired, causing hyperinflammation.

Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran is battling for his life after being diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and life-threatening disease.

The 38-year-old left-arm pacer is currently admitted to the intensive care unit of a New Delhi hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment since January.

 

'A very serious infection'

HLH, which mainly affects children, is a condition in which the immune system becomes severely impaired. The patient suffers from hyperinflammation triggered by an overactive immune response, leading to damage to the body's tissues, including the bone marrow, liver, spleen and lymph nodes.

His younger brother, Ghamai Zadran, said Shapoor first felt unwell last October, and doctors in Afghanistan later advised him to travel to India for treatment.

"It was a very serious infection," Ghamar told ESPNCricinfo.

"His whole body was full of the infection including TB (tuberculosis). It also spread to his brain, which was revealed after MRI and CT scan."

Zadran's Treatment And Relapse

Shapoor initially responded well to treatment and was discharged from the hospital, but suffered a relapse after 20 days.

"The doctor said we could drop in for the check-ups frequently. He (Shapoor) was feeling good for about 20 days before he got the infection again. Then we admitted him to the hospital (again)," Ghamar said.

Shapoor has played 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Afghanistan between 2009 and 2020.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

'Blasts keep happening, we need to focus on cricket'
'Blasts keep happening, we need to focus on cricket'
World Cup: Afghan superhero called Shapoor Zadran
World Cup: Afghan superhero called Shapoor Zadran
Rinku Roars Back To Form
Rinku Roars Back To Form
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Races To Be MVP
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Races To Be MVP
'Wasn't making mistakes': How Varun Chakravarthy bounced back to form
'Wasn't making mistakes': How Varun Chakravarthy bounced back to form

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

Video: Fire At Rajasthan Refinery Day Before Its Inauguration By PM Modi3:51

Video: Fire At Rajasthan Refinery Day Before Its...

PM Modi, South Korean President Lee Jae myung plant a sapling at Hyderabad house3:58

PM Modi, South Korean President Lee Jae myung plant a...

Rasha Thadani's Hair Game Steals the Spotlight0:41

Rasha Thadani's Hair Game Steals the Spotlight

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO