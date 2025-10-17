HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'For Gill, it's perfect Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are there'

'For Gill, it's perfect Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are there'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 17, 2025 14:09 IST

x

'What has been good about Gill's captaincy thus far is that he has not been pressurised.'

Shubman Gill with Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Shubman Gill with Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

The towering presence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian ODI team can only help newly appointed captain Shubman Gill grow as a leader, said left-arm spinner Axar Patel, in Perth, on Friday.

Following India's second training session ahead of the first ODI on Sunday, Axar said Rohit and Kohli, who have not played for India since Champions Trophy in March, look sharp as ever.

Gill has succeeded Rohit as ODI captain despite the latter taking India to the Champions Trophy title.

"For Gill, it's perfect, Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are there, and along with that, they have been captains, so they can give their input also, so it is very good growth of Gill's captaincy," said Axar in a joint interaction with Australian opener Travis Head.

"What has been good about Gill's captaincy thus far is that he has not been pressurised."

It has been a while since Rohit and Kohli played competitive cricket but Axar said they are looking as sharp as ever.

"Like Travis said, they both are world class players. We can see after the first match (how their form is). They are professionals, so they know what to do. They have been practising in Bangalore's Centre of Excellence, so I think they are ready to go. 

"They are looking very good both in nets and fitness wise," said the bowling all-rounder, who first visited Australia as an India player a decade ago.

Most of the Indian cricketers have played plenty of cricket in Australia including Axar, leaving them in a comfortable space of mind. 

Axar said the talk in the dressing room is focused more on planning against the opposition rather than the bouncy nature of tracks considering their familiarity with the conditions.

"I feel that since 2015 (his first visit Down Under), there have been a lot of changes. When we used to come, the talk was about pitches, conditions, bounce  and we used to play less as well. 

"We started playing regularly after the 2015 World Cup, and, the series started getting longer, and after that the batters started doing well," he said.

"When we come now it doesn't feel like Australian conditions and we have to be more ready. We are now thinking about where we can make runs, so we talk about strategy and timing, we are not talking about the pitch, we are talking about how we can strategise," said Axar.

 

Axar has got big shoes to fill in the series, having been picked ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the squad.

"I am very confident about this series. In the Asia Cup, I did well both with bat and ball.  After a long time (2022 T20 World Cup), I would be playing in Australia. I am ready for the challenge," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli And Rohit's Last Dance in Australia
Kohli And Rohit's Last Dance in Australia
'I Once Followed the CSK Bus...': Chakravarthy on MSD, SRK
'I Once Followed the CSK Bus...': Chakravarthy on MSD, SRK
Kohli, Rohit Light Up The Nets in Perth!
Kohli, Rohit Light Up The Nets in Perth!
Perth ODI: Will Ro-Ko Fire?
Perth ODI: Will Ro-Ko Fire?
'Rohit, Kohli Will Be Forced To Retire'
'Rohit, Kohli Will Be Forced To Retire'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The Oldest Schools Of India

webstory image 2

8 Brave Indian Queens

webstory image 3

Diwali Recipe: Air Fryer Red Pumpkin Puri

VIDEOS

Brazils VP Geraldo Alckmin visits All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi1:54

Brazils VP Geraldo Alckmin visits All India Institute of...

Old aircraft to be renovated and converted into a 5-star hotel in Ujjain1:19

Old aircraft to be renovated and converted into a 5-star...

No Phone Call Between PM, Trump: India On Trump's Oil Claim1:51

No Phone Call Between PM, Trump: India On Trump's Oil Claim

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO