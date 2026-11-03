'Focussed on process and discipline': How Jaiswal got back among the runs

'It's not that easy...Just focus on process, routine, discipline. I think you have to be very disciplined here.'

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal batting in the nets. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 155 for India A against New Zealand A, signalling a return to form.

He attributes his success and ability to overcome minor slumps to a strict adherence to 'process, routine, and discipline'.

Jaiswal highlighted the challenging cold conditions and significant seam movement in New Zealand, requiring patience to score runs.

Back in form after a minor slump, young Indian batting star Yashasvi Jaiswal says he relies on "process, routine and discipline" to deliver strong performances, the most recent of them being a facile hundred for India A in the drawn unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Auckland.

Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 155 against the home side as India A drew the second unofficial Test on Tuesday.

The left-hander, who came into the match, on the back of some poor form.

He managed just 77 runs in the two-Test series in Sri Lanka in August and was then bowled out for a duck in the Ranji Trophy against Chandigarh at Wankhede last month.

He struggled in the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A with scores of 17 and 5 followed by a duck in the first innings of this match.

Navigating Challenging Conditions

Jaiswal said the cold conditions in New Zealand presented a different kind of challenge for him.

"...it's very cold here. The ball moves a lot initially and there is a lot of seam movement. And there are good bowlers hitting good areas consistently. So we have to wait a lot to make runs initially," he said.

"After that, when the wicket gets better or the ball gets old, it's easy to make runs. I won't say it's easy, but you can play good shots. So it was a lot of fun and it feels good to play here. It's a very different experience," he added after the knock that has come just in time as India gear up for a two-Test series against New Zealand beginning November 19.

"It's not that easy...Just focus on process, routine, discipline. I think you have to be very disciplined here," he explained.

Adapting to New Zealand's Climate

Speaking about the challenges of touring New Zealand, Jaiswal said it is primarily the cold weather.

"New Zealand is a very different place (compared) to India, Australia, even England. Because it's very cold here. If you look at the air, the whole day it was cloudy. Then for some time, the sun came and left. It's been like this for the last four days," he said.

Batting Technique Adjustments

Asked how he changes his technique to master the conditions, Jaiswal said he likes playing close to his body.

"Mainly, in my mind, the closer I play to the body, the better it is. Go to the ball and play. If you look at the first innings, my initial stance was behind. Then I changed again. If the bowler is not bowling fast, then you can manage the seam movement.

"If I get a loose ball, I will try to score runs. Rest is just an effort," he said.