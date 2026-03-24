'Focus on Process': Ponting Sets the Tone for Punjab Kings

Ricky Ponting urges Punjab Kings to trust their process and not fear mistakes as they begin IPL 2026 preparations ahead of their opener against Gujarat Titans.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Head Coach Ricky Ponting with Musheer Khan at practice on Tuesday. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

Punjab Kings have kicked off their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026.

Key Points Head coach Ricky Ponting joined the camp and stressed the importance of focusing on process over results.

Punjab Kings will open their campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 31.

Ponting urged players to reflect on last season’s performances that made them runners-up.

Head coach Ricky Ponting who joined the camp on Monday, delivered a strong message to the squad, telling players to focus on the process.

Last year's runners-up, Punjjab will be starting off their season against 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at New Chandigarh on March 31.

Speaking during the training, Ponting said, 'This is training, this is preparation. This is about getting ourselves physically, technically and mentally right for that first game on the 31st. I want you to think back and think what you brought to this team last year and that made us a good team.'

'We all make mistakes. That is fine. I will make mistakes on the way through this. You will all make mistakes, you will drop a catch, you will play bad shots, you will bowl a bad over. But as long as you are sticking to what you know and what your game plan is, if you make a mistake, doing that in my eyes is not a mistake. It is just what happens in the game, it is a part of the game,' he added.