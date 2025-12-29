Flashy start, but Suryavanshi falls early in VHT

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi raced to 31 off just 10 deliveries. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave Bihar a flying start before throwing away a promising innings against Meghalaya in their Vijay Hazare Trophy clash on Monday.

Chasing 218, the opener signalled his intent from the very first ball, taking the attack to the bowlers and setting the tempo early.

The right-hander raced to 31 off just 10 deliveries, smashing six fours and a six as Bihar surged ahead in the chase. His clean striking and fearless approach put Meghalaya on the back foot and raised expectations of a decisive knock at the top.

However, just as he looked set for something bigger, Suryavanshi’s stay ended abruptly. He was caught by Dippu Sangma off Akash Kumar, handing Meghalaya a crucial breakthrough and leaving Bihar to regroup after losing their second wicket. The dismissal slowed Bihar’s momentum and felt like a missed opportunity given the platform he had created.