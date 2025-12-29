HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Flashy start, but Suryavanshi falls early in VHT

Flashy start, but Suryavanshi falls early in VHT

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 29, 2025 14:43 IST

x

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi raced to 31 off just 10 deliveries. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave Bihar a flying start before throwing away a promising innings against Meghalaya in their Vijay Hazare Trophy clash on Monday.

Chasing 218, the opener signalled his intent from the very first ball, taking the attack to the bowlers and setting the tempo early.

 

The right-hander raced to 31 off just 10 deliveries, smashing six fours and a six as Bihar surged ahead in the chase. His clean striking and fearless approach put Meghalaya on the back foot and raised expectations of a decisive knock at the top.

However, just as he looked set for something bigger, Suryavanshi’s stay ended abruptly. He was caught by Dippu Sangma off Akash Kumar, handing Meghalaya a crucial breakthrough and leaving Bihar to regroup after losing their second wicket. The dismissal slowed Bihar’s momentum and felt like a missed opportunity given the platform he had created.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Iyer run out, Abhishek falls cheap
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Iyer run out, Abhishek falls cheap
'Gill lacks Kohli's fire, not fit for ...'
'Gill lacks Kohli's fire, not fit for ...'
Why Shastri should be England's next head coach
Why Shastri should be England's next head coach
Does Dhoni Smoke?
Does Dhoni Smoke?
World Record! Bhutan's Yeshey rewrites T20 history
World Record! Bhutan's Yeshey rewrites T20 history

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

webstory image 2

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

Amitabh Bachchan Delights Fans Outside Jalsa With Surprise Gifts3:52

Amitabh Bachchan Delights Fans Outside Jalsa With...

President Murmu undertakes sorties on INS Vaghsheer0:27

President Murmu undertakes sorties on INS Vaghsheer

From Fields to Leadership: Gujarat's Women Farmers Take Charge2:32

From Fields to Leadership: Gujarat's Women Farmers Take...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO