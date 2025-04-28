HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Five-star Taijul puts Bangladesh in control on Day 1

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 28, 2025 21:19 IST

Taijul Islam

IMAGE: Taijul Islam, left, celebrates with a teammate after picking up a wicket during Day 1 of the second Test against Zimbabwe. Photograph: ICC/X

Spinner Taijul Islam picked up a five-wicket haul to give Bangladesh the upper hand against Zimbabwe on Day 1 of the second Test in Chattogram on Monday.

Left-armer Taijul took 5/60 -- his 16th five-wicket haul in Tests -- to leave Zimbabwe reeling on 227/9 at stumps on the opening day.

Sean Williams and Nick Welch hit half-centuries to boost Bangladesh with a 90-run stand as the visitors were in command in the first two sessions.

Williams top-scored with 67, while Welch continued his good form with 54 before Taijul triggered an incredible collapse in the post-tea session.

Welch was forced to retire because of cramps, and his departure resulted in a collapse.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan struck a double blow, dismissing captain Craig Ervine (5) and Williams in consecutive overs.

Taijul, who had earlier dismissed opener Ben Curran for 21, then had Wessly Madhevere caught by Jaker Ali for 15.

In his next over, the spinner accounted for Wellington Masakadza leg before wicket for 6 and cleaned up Richard Ngarava off successive deliveries.

He completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Welch, who returned to bat after the fall of eighth wicket. He was able to play just two balls before he was bowled by Taijul to become his fifth victim of the innings.

 

Tafadzwa Tsiga was unbeaten on 18 with Blessing Muzurabani on 2 at stumps on Day 1 after surviving five tricky overs.

Zimbabwe lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Sylhet by three wickets.

REDIFF CRICKET
