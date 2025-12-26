5 hundreds in a row! Vidarbha's Shorey equals List A record!

IMAGE: Vidarbha's Dhruv Shorey equalled N Jagadeesan's record for the most consecutive List A centuries, registering his fifth hundred in a row. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vidarbha's batting mainstay Dhruv Shorey equalled N Jagadeesan's record for the most consecutive List A centuries, registering his fifth hundred in a row with an unbeaten 109 off 77 balls against Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot.



Put into bat, Vidarbha made an excellent start as openers Aman Mokhade and Yash Rathod put together a 148-run partnership for the opening wicket.



Batting at No. 3, Shorey capitalised on the massive opening stand, smashing a brilliant 109 not out off 77 balls -- with nine fours and six sixes to power Vidarbha to a huge 365 for 5.



This was 33-year-old Shorey's fifth century in a row in List A cricket

and overall his eighth hundred. He had scored centuries in quarter-final (118), semi-final (114) and final (110) of the last edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy.Alongside Karun Nair, Shorey played a crucial role in Vidarbha's run to the final, finishing as the team's second-highest run-scorer and fifth overall, with 494 runs from eight innings at an average of 70.47 and a strike rate of 92.68.Shorey carried that form into this season with a 136 off 125 balls in the opening match against Bengal, though Vidarbha fell short as Bengal successfully chased 383 to win by three wickets.Jagadeesan achieved his five consecutive centuries during the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy, a run that included a record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh, the highest individual score in List A cricket.

Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Kumar Sangakkara and Alviro Petersen follow with four successive hundreds, with Sangakkara the only one to achieve the feat in international cricket.