Fit Harmanpreet leads India in T20 WC semis

IMAGE: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed that she had recovered from fever and was fit to play in the T20 World Cup semifinal. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Just hours prior to the start of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between India and Australia, the Indian side was dealt an injury blow.

While Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out, reports stated that the Indian team would miss the services of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for the all-important clash. But at the toss, fans breathed a sigh of relief as the Indian skipper was present at the toss.

Kaur, who had visited the hospital due to fever, was available for the match, while Pooja Vastrakar missed out. At the toss, the Indian skipper confirmed that she had a fever, but also stated that she was fit for the match.

“I had a fever, but now I’m fine. Pooja is unwell. Sneh (Rana) comes in for Pooja. Radha Yadav comes in for Raja,” Harmanpreet said at the toss. India made three changes for the knockout game.

After ICC gave the green signal for Vastrakar’s replacement, Rana was named in the playing XI. Meanwhile, the other two changes saw Radha Yadav coming in for Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya making way for Yastika Bhatia.

Meanwhile, Australia skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Australia made two changes in the side with Jess Jonassen coming in place for of Alana King and a fully-fit charismatic batter Alyssa Healy back for Annabel Sutherland.

Teams:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Renuka Thakur Singh.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.