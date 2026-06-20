Fit Hardik Pandya could be India's X-factor at 2027 World Cup: WV Raman

Former India coach WV Raman says a fully fit Hardik Pandya could provide India the edge at the 2027 ODI World Cup, highlighting his all-round value while urging the team management to use the next 12-15 months to experiment with combinations and define player roles.

IMAGE: WC Raman stresses that Hardik Pandya's World Cup role depends on maintaining fitness. Photograph: ANI PHOTO

Former India batter WV Raman believes a fit Hardik Pandya can provide India a crucial edge in the 2027 ODI World Cup, with his ability to contribute as a batter and a bowler offering the team much-needed flexibility in the big-ticket event.

Raman, however, stressed that Pandya's role will depend on his ability to maintain fitness levels, while also calling on the team management to use the next 12 to 15 months to experiment and finalise the squad and define individual roles ahead of the tournament.

"I believe that he can be a terrific cricketer for the Indian team. The flexibility he can provide if fit and able to bowl 10 overs is invaluable. But I think it will all come down to the fitness levels he can maintain," Raman told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview in Chennai.

Key Points WV Raman believes Hardik Pandya's all-round skills can give India a major advantage at the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Pandya's ability to bowl a full quota of overs adds crucial balance and flexibility to the side.

India should use the next 12-15 months to test combinations and build squad depth.

He backs Shubman Gill's development as captain, calling him a quick learner.

"Even for this Afghanistan series, he was picked in the squad, but unfortunately, he was pulled out at the last minute because of injuries," he observed.

India have around 15 ODIs before the World Cup, and Raman feels those games should be used to identify the right combination and address the team's repeated struggles in knockout matches.

Raman believes the team management must enter an "experimental mode" over the next year.

"Having reached the knockout stage eight times and succeeded only twice shows that the team management needs to look at various options and get into an experimental mode," he said.

"The 12 to 15 months leading up to the tournament are very important. They must utilise all bilateral series to try different combinations. This will help players discover themselves and allow the management to assess their main strength, bench strength and possible options as the World Cup approaches," he added.

India have won the ODI World Cup twice -- in 1983 and 2011 -- but lost finals in 2003 and 2023 besides suffering semi-final exits in 1987, 1996, 2015 and 2019.

Raman said India's overall white-ball record remains outstanding, but the focus has to be on delivering under pressure.

"They have been extraordinarily good in the white-ball format despite not winning the 50-over World Cup. They were perhaps found wanting in crucial periods of knockout games and they will address that," he added.

Raman praises India's strong pool of pace-bowling options

On the question of Rohit Sharma's future in the ODI side, Raman left the decision to the selectors and team management, while acknowledging the veteran opener's contribution to Indian cricket.

"Rohit is an individual who has done extraordinarily well in that format. He is one of the greats of the game. Whether he is still as good as he was is something for the team management to decide," he said.

Raman highlighted the performances of emerging batters such as Sanju Samson and Sai Sudharsan, saying the selectors would have to assess not just run-scoring ability but also overall value to the team. On India's bowling options, Raman said the competition for places is a positive sign with several quality pacers available.

"We have Siraj, Bumrah, Arshdeep and Hardik. Apart from that, there are players like Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana. Having so many options is fantastic for Indian cricket," he said.

Raman also backed Shubman Gill's growth as captain, saying leadership improves with experience.

"Captains are judged by outcomes. It is impossible for any captain to be right all the time. But he is obviously a quick learner and is growing as a captain," he said.

About teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Raman advised patience and cautioned against making early predictions.

"Let's not take a crystal ball and try to assess what he can become. Things will pan out. He has shown he is not afraid of taking on the best in the business. Age is on his side. Just allow him to play his cricket," he said.