Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Fit and fine' Lara discharged from hospital

'Fit and fine' Lara discharged from hospital

June 26, 2019 15:25 IST

'I may have just extended myself in the gym this morning. I was getting a pain in my chest and I just thought that it was best to see a doctor.'

Brian Lara

IMAGE: The 50-year old from Trinidad was admitted to the Global Hospital in Parel after complaining of chest pain during a gym workout session. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

West Indies cricket icon Brian Lara was discharged from a hospital in Mumbai on  Wednesday, declared 'fit and fine' a day after he complained of chest pain.

The 50-year old from Trinidad, considered one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, was admitted to the Global Hospital in Parel after complaining of chest pain during a gym workout session.

 

"He has been discharged at 12:20 from the hospital," a source said.

"He is fit and fine," the source added without divulging any further details.

In a late evening message on Tuesday, Lara had allayed concerns over his health.

"I may have just extended myself in the gym this morning. I was getting a pain in my chest and I just thought that it was best to see a doctor," he had said.

"Just letting everyone know that I am fine, recovering and I will be back in my hotel room tomorrow," he added.

Lara played 131 Tests for the West Indies and averaged 52.89 for his 11,953 runs, while his 299 ODI appearances yielded 10,405 runs at 40.17.

The former West Indies captain is in India as an analyst for the official broadcasters Star Sports for the ongoing ICC World Cup.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
