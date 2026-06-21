Fit-again Kohli back for England ODIs; Bumrah recalled

IMAGE: Virat Kohli had missed the recent three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with a hamstring injury. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Virat Kohli will report to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Monday for a fitness test.

Kohli had suffered a hamstring injury during IPL 2026.

Jasprit Bumrah has also been called back to the squad after being rested for workload management.

Virat Kohli was on Sunday named in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England next month, subject to fitness clearance, as the BCCI announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming white-ball assignment.



Kohli, who is in Delhi for a promotional event, will report to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Monday for a fitness test.



He had suffered a hamstring injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-defending run in IPL 2026. The injury had ruled him out of the recent three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.



CoE sports science staff had visited Kohli in England some time back to check on his recovery.

Jaiswal Ignored Despite Century Against Afghanistan

The Shubman Gill led ODI team didn't have any surprises except that young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dropped after being a part of short Afghanistan series.



Jaiswal, who scored two centuries in the series, wasn't picked as he was replacement for Kohli in the Afghanistan series.



The common practice followed by selection committee is that replacement player will have to make way once the first choice cricketer out with injury makes a comeback.



"Against England, there won't be much experiment with top order. Virat comes back at No 3 and Gill will open with Rohit Sharma. For back up opener's slot, selectors have Ishan Kishan who can be used as a floater," a BCCI source told PTI.

Bumrah, Axar Back In ODI Team

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also been called back to the squad after being rested for workload management. Also making a comeback is veteran all rounder Axar Patel, who replaced rookie left arm spinner Harsh Dubey.



Dubey will link up with the India A red ball squad for the multi-day series against Sri Lanka A.



"The Indian team management will give chances to both Dubey and Axar periodically to check who will be more suitable going into the World Cup. As of now only Ravindra Jadeja is being looked at as a Test specialist," the source added.



India will play the three ODIs against England at Edgbaston (July 14), Sophia Gardens (July 16) and Lord's (July 19).

Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out Of Ireland T20s

Meanwhile spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been dropped from the T20I squad for the Ireland series as he is yet to recover from his foot injury.



The board said Chakravarthy is in the final stages of rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence following a left foot injury sustained during IPL 2026.

Shreyas Iyer will captain the T20I side in Ireland, with Tilak Varma serving as vice-captain.



ODI squad for England: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), K L Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.



Updated squad for Ireland T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.