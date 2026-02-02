Fit-again Tilak Varma picked for India A for T20 World Cup warm-up

IMAGE: Tilak Varma boasts of a superb record in T20 Internationals, having amassed 1183 runs in 40 matches, averaging 49.29 at a strike rate of 144.09. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tilak Varma last played for India in the T20 International against South Africa in December.

Varma missed the five-match T20I series against New Zealand because of an injury.

Varma is a key part of the Indian batting line-up in T20Is, occupying the crucial No 3 slot.

Ayush Badoni was named captain of the India A team which will play two T20 World Cup practice games against the USA and Namibia.



The most notable inclusion is Tilak Varma, who makes a comeback after a groin injury which forced him to miss the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. He will play in the first warm-up match against USA on Monday, February 2.



The match will give left-hander Varma a chance to prove his fitness ahead of India's T20 World Cup opener against USA on Saturday, February 7.



Varma is a key part of the Indian batting line-up in T20Is, occupying the crucial No 3 slot. He was the India's top scorer in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan with a match-winning knock of 69 from 53 balls.

Tilak Varma's superb record in T20Is

He boasts of a superb record in T20 Internationals, having amassed 1183 runs in 40 matches, averaging 49.29 at a strike rate of 144.09, with two centuries and six fifties.



India A's second warm-up match is against Namibia on Friday, February 6.



The India A squad comprises of several top performers in the IPL including Priyansh Arya, Riyan Parag, Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma.



All eyes will be on young pace sensation Mayank Yadav after a long injury lay-off, having last played for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 in May.



India A Squad: Ayush Badoni (Captain), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N Jagadeesan (w/k), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (w/k), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav.