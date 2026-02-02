HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Fit-again Tilak Varma picked for India A for T20 World Cup warm-up

Fit-again Tilak Varma picked for India A for T20 World Cup warm-up

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 02, 2026 15:29 IST

x

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma boasts of a superb record in T20 Internationals, having amassed 1183 runs in 40 matches, averaging 49.29 at a strike rate of 144.09. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Tilak Varma last played for India in the T20 International against South Africa in December.
  • Varma missed the five-match T20I series against New Zealand because of an injury.
  • Varma is a key part of the Indian batting line-up in T20Is, occupying the crucial No 3 slot.

Ayush Badoni was named captain of the India A team which will play two T20 World Cup practice games against the USA and Namibia.

The most notable inclusion is Tilak Varma, who makes a comeback after a groin injury which forced him to miss the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. He will play in the first warm-up match against USA on Monday, February 2.

The match will give left-hander Varma a chance to prove his fitness ahead of India's T20 World Cup opener against USA on Saturday, February 7.

Varma is a key part of the Indian batting line-up in T20Is, occupying the crucial No 3 slot. He was the India's top scorer in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan with a match-winning knock of 69 from 53 balls.

Tilak Varma's superb record in T20Is

He boasts of a superb record in T20 Internationals, having amassed 1183 runs in 40 matches, averaging 49.29 at a strike rate of 144.09, with two centuries and six fifties.

India A's second warm-up match is against Namibia on Friday, February 6.

The India A squad comprises of several top performers in the IPL including Priyansh Arya, Riyan Parag, Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma.

All eyes will be on young pace sensation Mayank Yadav after a long injury lay-off, having last played for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 in May.

India A Squad: Ayush Badoni (Captain), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N Jagadeesan (w/k), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (w/k), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Pakistan bowlers fear facing Indian batters?'
'Pakistan bowlers fear facing Indian batters?'
When A Pakistani Coached Punjab's Cricket Team!
When A Pakistani Coached Punjab's Cricket Team!
India Game: Pakistan May Do A U-Turn
India Game: Pakistan May Do A U-Turn
BCCI backs ICC stance on sportsmanship over Pak boycott
BCCI backs ICC stance on sportsmanship over Pak boycott
India will travel to Sri Lanka despite Pakistan boycott
India will travel to Sri Lanka despite Pakistan boycott

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Tejashwi Yadav Attends Bihar Assembly Budget Session on Wheelchair0:59

Tejashwi Yadav Attends Bihar Assembly Budget Session on...

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam1:17

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam

Akshay, Twinkle Arrive in Style, Steal the Show at the Event0:52

Akshay, Twinkle Arrive in Style, Steal the Show at the Event

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO