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Home » Cricket » Fit-Again Sophie Molineux To Captain Australia At Women's T20 World Cup

Fit-Again Sophie Molineux To Captain Australia At Women's T20 World Cup

May 13, 2026 21:00 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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Sophie Molineux is set to lead Australia at the Women's T20 World Cup after recovering from a back injury, as the team eyes a record-breaking seventh title.

Sophie Molineux

IMAGE: Sophie Molineux was forced to play as a specialist batter in the recent T20 series against West Indies, her first full tour as captain. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

All-rounder Sophie Molineux has been declared fit to lead Australia in the women's Twenty20 World Cup in England after struggling with a back injury, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was forced to play as a specialist batter in the recent T20 series against West Indies, her first full tour as captain after being named the team's all‑format skipper in January.

 

Molineux's Recovery And Readiness

"I've had a good little block of training and everything, and now back bowling and feeling really good, so, (I'm) ready to go," Molineux told reporters.

After defeat in the semi-finals by South Africa in 2024, Australia will eye a record-extending seventh World Cup title at the tournament beginning on June 12 in England and Wales.

Australia's World Cup Expectations

"I'm really excited. I think this World Cup has been on our minds for a long time now, and it feels like it's just around the corner, and we've all got together this week and starting to build some really good momentum," Molineux added.

"Leading a World Cup for the first time, there's going to be some nerves to it, but I think the overall emotion is just pure excitement."

Squad Selection and Key Dates

Fast bowler Darcie Brown has been left out of the squad but 19-year-old all-rounder Lucy Hamilton was included.

Australia begin their Group A campaign against South Africa on June 13 in Manchester.

AUSTRALIA SQUAD

Sophie Molineux (captain), Nicola Carey, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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