Fit-again Shubman Gill cleared to play in South Africa T20Is

Fit-again Shubman Gill cleared to play in South Africa T20Is

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 06, 2025 14:24 IST
December 06, 2025 14:24 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill had suffered a neck injury on the second day of the first Test in Kolkata and had to be hospitalised for a couple days. Photograph: BCCI

India's T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill has been cleared by the Sports Science team of the BCCI's Centre of Excellence to play the opening T20I against South Africa after successfully completing his rehabilitation from a neck injury sustained during the Kolkata Test.

Gill was selected in the squad subject to fitness and had to undergo all rehabilitation and skill-training protocols required for Return To Play (RTP).

"Shubman Gill has successfully completed his rehabilitation at CoE and has met the requisite criteria to be declared fit for all formats of the game," a communication from the CoE has gone to the team management's Sports Science and Medicine (SSM)

team, comprising physio Kamlesh Jain, strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux and sports doctor Dr Charles.

 

Gill had suffered a whiplash on the second day of the first Test in Kolkata and had to be hospitalised for a couple days which forced him to miss the next Test and the three-match ODI series.

He missed the ongoing ODI series but all doubts over his availability for the T20 leg were dispelled as he completed his rehabilitation and also performed his skills training -- batting and fielding -- in
match simulation at CoE.

On Saturday, all those who only play T20Is will be linking up in Cuttack to start their first session from Sunday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
K L Rahul Ends India's Epic Toss Jinx!
The Greatest Left-Arm Bowlers Of All Time
Rohit Recalls Barbados Bear-Hug With Kohli
Did Security Catch Gabba Pitch Invader?
Root Inches Close To Sachin's Test Record
