Fit-again Hardik Pandya shows his wares

Fit-again Hardik Pandya shows his wares

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 03, 2020 22:48 IST

Pandya blazes his way to a whirlwind 105 off 39 balls in DY Patil T20 Cup

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya smashed his way to a sensational 105 in just 39 balls for Reliance 1. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

On a comeback trail, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his way to a sensational 105 in just 39 balls for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup, in Navi Mumbai, on Friday.

 

Hardik, who returned to competitive cricket last week after undergoing a back surgery, slammed eight fours and 10 sixes in his sizzling innings as Reliance 1 posted 252 for five against CAG in the Group C encounter.

Playing his second match post surgery, Pandya also claimed five wickets in a splendid all-round show as Reliance 1 bowled out CAG for 151 to claim a 101 run win in their final league match at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli.

The sensational performance of the all-rounder from Baroda was watched by chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

Pandya has been on the road to recovery after going under the knife following a lower-back injury five months ago.

The 26-year-old, who missed out of the New Zealand tour, had started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in UK.

Earlier in the day, Western Railway chased down Canara Bank's 174-7 in just 13.1 overs to seal their quarter-final place. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
