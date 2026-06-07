First Test: Pacers run riot as England wrap up win over New Zealand inside four days

England defeated New Zealand by 115 runs in the rain-affected first Test at Lord’s, with Gus Atkinson’s five-wicket haul and Ollie Robinson’s return driving a dominant pace bowling performance.

IMAGE: England's Gus Atkinson celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Matt Henry to complete his five-wicket haul on Day 4 of the first Test at Lord's on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points England beat New Zealand by 115 runs in the rain-affected first Test at Lord’s, wrapping up the match with a day and two sessions to spare on a pitch offering variable bounce and movement.

Chasing 254, New Zealand were bowled out for 138 as Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson led a disciplined England pace attack, with Atkinson taking five wickets.

Ollie Robinson marked a strong return with key wickets and was praised by captain Ben Stokes, with the second Test scheduled to begin at The Oval on June 17.

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England exploited to the full a Lord’s pitch once again offering erratic bounce and lateral movement on Sunday to win the rain-interrupted first Test against New Zealand by 115 runs with a day and two sessions to spare.

New Zealand, set a daunting 254 to win the opening game in the three-match series, were dismissed for 138 before lunch on the fourth day after resuming on 55 for five in the 150th Test at the home of world cricket.

New Zealand Collapse as England Pacers Sizzle

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after dismissing Devon Conway, caught by Jacob Bethell. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The first wicket of the day fell after only seven deliveries when paceman Josh Tongue jagged the ball late into wicketkeeper Tom Blundell (4) who was hit low on the back pads and given out lbw.

Tongue then had opener Devon Conway dropped on 24 by Harry Brook at second slip in his next over when the ball flew through the fielder’s outstretched hands as he reached in vain over his head.

Left-hander Conway battled his way to 41 from 91 balls when he was brilliantly caught low in the gully by Jacob Bethell off captain Ben Stokes’s bowling and Nathan Smith was then caught behind by Jamie Smith for four off Gus Atkinson.

Glenn Phillips, as he had in the first innings when he scored 34 in his team’s meagre 113, opted to play his shots, but soon lost his new partner Kyle Jamieson caught by Ben Duckett at short mid-wicket for six off Atkinson, who finished with five for 30 while man-of-the-match Ollie Robinson took two for 38.

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips hit a fighting 44 and remained unbeaten. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Robinson’s Return Highlights England’s Triumph

Robinson, 32, who endured two years in the cricketing wilderness after the England management questioned his fitness and conditioning, made a sensational return to Test cricket when he took three wickets in the opening over of New Zealand’s first innings on Thursday.

"The Lord’s crowd was amazing," Robinson told Sky Sports. "I don’t have words to describe what I felt but it was one of the highlights of my career. We bowled well and hit the stumps a lot. Our plans were clear."

IMAGE: Ollie Robinson, who returned match figures of 7/77, was adjudged the Player of the Match. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Stokes, who endured a stressful stretch when his team lost the Ashes series in Australia in only 11 days of cricket, paid tribute to debutant opener Emilio Gay, who scored one of only two half-centuries in the match on the unpredictable Lord’s surface.

"That’s as tough as it gets in Test cricket," Stokes said. "The 50 runs he got were priceless."

The second Test will start on June 17 at the Oval.