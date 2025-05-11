HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
First man to score Test triple ton in Aus passes away

1 Minute Read
May 11, 2025 13:38 IST

Bob Cowper

IMAGE: Bob Cowper played 27 Tests for Australia between 1964 and 1968. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket Australia/X

Bob Cowper, the first batsman to score a Test triple-century on Australian soil, has died at the age of 84 after a prolonged battle with illness, Cricket Australia said on Sunday.

Left-handed batter Cowper played 27 Tests for Australia between 1964 and 1968, scoring five centuries including a 12-hour 307 off 589 balls against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Ashes series in 1966.

 

It was the only Test triple-century on Australian soil until Matthew Hayden's 380 against Zimbabwe at Perth in 2003.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Cowper who was a hugely respected figure in Australian cricket," Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird said in a statement.

"On behalf of Cricket Australia, our deepest condolences to Bob's family, friends and former teammates."

Cowper also played 66 first-class matches for Victoria and later served as an ICC match referee.

“Bob was a wonderful batter who will always be remembered for his famous triple-century at the MCG, as well as his strong influence in the Australian and Victorian teams of the 1960s," Baird added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
