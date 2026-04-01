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First IPL 2026 slow over-rate fine goes to ... Shreyas Iyer

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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April 01, 2026 11:23 IST

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Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer faces a fine for a slow over-rate in the IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer slapped with hefty fine for slow over-rate. Photograph: Punjab Kimgs/X

Key Points

  • Shreyas Iyer, captain of Punjab Kings, was fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over-rate during their IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans.
  • This is the first over-rate offence of the season, falling under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.
  • Punjab Kings secured a three-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans, chasing a target of 162 runs.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh on Wednesday for a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, according to an official statement released by the IPL.

As per the statement, Iyer became the first captain to be penalised for a slow over-rate this season. The fine falls under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences.

IPL 2026: 'I was just trying to enjoy': Connolly dazzles on debut

 

"Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 4 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 against Gujarat Titans at the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement read.

Punjab Kings Secure Victory

Meanwhile, the Punjab-based franchise started its IPL 2026 campaign with a nervy three-wicket win over Gujarat. While chasing a target of 162 runs, Cooper Connolly's magnificent 72* in 44 balls helped the Shreyas-led side to chase down the target in 19.1 overs.

Prasidh Krishna's spell of 3/29 triggered a collapse from 110/2 to 118/6, but Connolly made sure PBKS secured their first points with five balls left. Connolly was named Player of the Match for his fantastic knock on his IPL debut.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Shreyas emphasised staying calm in moments of adversity while speaking about the brief collapse that followed his wicket."I was focused on my hand inside, icing it, and suddenly we lost two wickets back to back; these things happen in the IPL. You have to stay composed. Cooper was there, he was composed and calm," he said.

On Connolly's knock, Shreyas said, "Cooper has got a great mindset, and I hope he continues his form. I have seen him play for Australia. Some of the shots he played were surreal to watch, especially the one off Rashid."

Upcoming Match

After winning their opening fixture against Gujarat, the Punjab Kings will next face five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 3. The Super Kings, who will play their first IPL 2026 home game, lost their opening match against Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets on March 30 in Guwahati.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

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