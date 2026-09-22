First Indian Coach At CSK! Can Zaheer Revive Men In Yellow?

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan becomes the first-ever Indian coach in Chennai Super Kings history. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points This is the first time Zaheer Khan will take over as head coach of an IPL team.

Zaheer previously served as director of cricket operations and global head of cricket development from 2018 to 2022 at Mumbai Indians.

He had a one-year stint at Lucknow Super Giants as mentor in IPL 2025.

Zaheer Khan's appointment as head coach of Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2027 has taken many by surprise.



Five-time IPL champions CSK had been in the lookout for a new head coach after Stephen Fleming stepped down in July, ending a long successful association of nearly two decades.



Zaheer becomes the first ever Indian coach in CSK's history. South African Kepler Wessels, who coached CSK in the inaugural IPL season in 2008, is their only other head coach.



Fleming enjoyed a 16-year association with CSK, having featured as a player in 2008 before taking over as coach from 2009 onwards till 2026 -- excluding the two seasons when they were suspended from the league.

Fleming's Incredible Record As CSK Coach

Under Fleming, CSK emerged as a force as they won back to back titles in 2010 and 2011. From 2008 to 2015, apart from the two titles, CSK finished as runners up four times, reached the semi-finals in 2009 and qualified for the play-offs in 2014.



Back after a two-year suspension in 2018, CSK continued to rule supreme as they claimed the IPL title that same year -- in their first season back in the league. They narrowly missed out on winning two successive IPL titles for the second time when they suffered a narrow one-run defeat to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2019 final.



But things went downhill in 2020, when they finished seventh out of eight teams in the league stage to miss out on the play-offs for the first time in their history.

Can Zaheer Revive CSK?

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan played a stellar role with the ball in India's ODI World Cup triumph in 2011 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy. Photograph: Philip Brown Livepic/Action Images via Reuters/Rediff Archives

CSK under Mahendra Singh Dhoni staged an incredible comeback, to win their fourth IPL title in 2021 before again flopping the next year.



An ageing Dhoni defied all odds as CSK clinched their fifth IPL title in 2023, but suffered an uncharacteristic slump since.



Dhoni handed over the captaincy to young Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024 and CSK's fortunes took a sharp dip without their Captain Cool in charge -- getting knocked out in the league stages for the last three seasons.



Fleming's failure to revive CSK's fortunes cost him his job with the franchise looking for a fresh approach to get back to the top.

One of the great pace bowlers of his era, this is the first time Zaheer will take over as the head coach of an IPL team. As a player, he featured in 100 IPL matches, picking up 102 wickets for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals before he retired in 2017.



He is no stranger to the IPL dugouts, having previously linked up with Mumbai Indians in 2018 as the director of cricket operations, winning two IPL titles in 2019 and 2020, before he was promoted to global head of cricket development in 2022 to manage MI's teams in overseas T20 leagues.



He quit MI in 2024 to join Lucknow Super Giants as mentor ahead of IPL 2025 replacing Gautam Gambhir, who had switched to Kolkata Knight Riders. But he lasted just one season at LSG before parting ways with the franchise.



While the names of Hemang Badani and Albie Morkel were also being discussed, once it become clear that Zaheer was available and interested, CSK moved in switfly.



Notably, it was Dhoni who endorsed his former team-mate Zaheer to the CSK owners.



'It was MS who suggested Zaheer, and the cricket management team, comprising Rupa (Gurunath) and Ruturaj Gaikwad, agreed that he fits the role. He has previous experience of working in the IPL with MI and LSG, and given that, we felt he is the right choice,' CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan told The Indian Express newspaper.



It is clear that Zaheer's biggest challenge at CSK will be to decide on the future of talisman Dhoni, who at 45, looks keen to continue as a player for another season despite missing the entire last season due to injury. He has not played a single competitive match since IPL 2025.



CSK and Dhoni both need a fresh guard. Over to Zaheer.