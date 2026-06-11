First in six decades: Australia pick India-born Nikhil Chaudhary for Bangladesh T20s

Delhi-born Nikhil Chaudhary, who played for Punjab till 2016-2017, was called up to the Australian T20 squad for a three-match tour to Bangladesh next week.

IMAGE: Nikhil Chaudhary had made his Sheffield Shield debut for Tasmania in October 2025. Photograph: Tasmanian Tigers/Instagram

Spin bowling all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary, on Thursday, became the first Indian-born male player in over six decades to feature in Australia's cricket squad when he was named in the T20 side for the upcoming away series against Bangladesh.

Key Points Nikhil Chaudhary holds a Permanent Residency in Sydney.

"He is in contention to make his Australia debut against Bangladesh in the T20Is, next week.

"Cricket Australia's selection panel has been impressed by Chaudhary's BBL form, particularly last season.

He is not an Australian citizen yet, but fulfils the International Cricket Council's eligibility criteria to play for his adopted nation.

He has been playing for JB Bruges in the EUT20 competition in Belgium and was with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026.

The three-match series will be held in Chattogram from June 17 to 21.

Chaudhary, who holds a Permanent Residency in Sydney, has been playing for JB Bruges in the EUT20 competition in Belgium and was with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026.

He will join Australia's white-ball outfits in Dhaka on Friday.

"The panel has been impressed by his BBL form, particularly last season, leading to his addition to the squad," selector Tony Dodemaide said on cricket.com.au.

"Nikhil will gain invaluable experience in Bangladesh and will be in contention to play his first game for Australia when we sit down to pick a team for the opening T20 fixture here next week," he added.

Sthalekar is the only India-born female cricketer to have represented Australia

"Australia has had several Indian-origin players feature in international cricket, including Gurinder Sandhu and Tanveer Sangha, but not since the 1960s (when Rex Sellars, a Gujarat-born leg-spinner who featured in the 1964 Calcutta Test) has an Indian-born man played for the national side," the website stated.

Lisa Sthalekar, who was born in Pune, played women's cricket for Australia and is counted among the greats of the game. Sthalekar debuted in 2003 and went on to play across formats till 2013.

The 30-year-old Chaudhary is not an Australian citizen yet but being a permanent resident, he "fulfils the International Cricket Council's eligibility criteria to play for his adopted nation".

Nikhil Chaudhary played 14 List-A matches for Punjab

The Delhi-born player showed up for 14 List-A games for Punjab in his country of origin. He was visiting an uncle in Queensland when his stay was extended thanks to a shutdown forced by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. While in Sydney, he took up odd jobs, including serving as a postman, before catching the eye of former Australia all-rounder James Hopes, who initiated him into local cricket.

"After helping Hobart to the BBL'14 title, his best season with the bat came last summer, slamming 307 runs at 30.70 and a strike-rate of 153, although he had a reduced role with the ball due to the recruitment of fellow wrist-spinners Rehan Ahmed and Rishad Hossain," cricket.com.au reported.

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Nikhil Chaudhary, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa.