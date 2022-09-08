News
First day of England v South Africa washed out

First day of England v South Africa washed out

September 08, 2022 23:18 IST
England

IMAGE: England's Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad and James Anderson as rain stops play. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The first day of the third and deciding Test between England and South Africa at The Oval was washed out by rain on Thursday with no play possible.

 

England won the toss and put South Africa in to bat only for a shower to sweep in and put a stop to proceedings minutes before the players took to the field.

A frustrating day of covers on and off followed before an official announcement came at 15.45GMT saying no play would be possible.

More rain is forecast for London on Friday, though the weekend prospects look brighter.

England

IMAGE: General view of fans as rain delays the start of play. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The series is level at 1-1, with both Tests finishing inside three days. South Africa won the first by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s only to be hammered by an innings and 85 runs in the second at Old Trafford.

England have brought in debutant batsman Harry Brook to replace Jonny Bairstow, who suffered a serious leg injury playing golf last week.

Brook has averaged 107 in first-class cricket this season and scored 140 in the England Lions non-first class fixture against South Africa before the series began.

South Africa, who lost Rassie van der Dussen with a fractured finger and Lungi Ngidi as a precaution, made four changes from the second test.

Ryan Rickelton, Khaya Zondo, Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen are in, with Aiden Markram and Simon Harmer the others to make way.

Source: REUTERS
ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

