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FIR Against Yograj Singh Over Derogatory Remarks Against Women

Source: ANI
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May 14, 2026 21:03 IST

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Yograj Singh

Photograph: ANI/X

Former Indian cricketer and actor Yograj Singh has been booked in Chandigarh over alleged derogatory remarks against women made in a viral clip from the web series Lukkhe.

Yograj, father of former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, is facing legal trouble over his alleged comments about women in the recently-released

web series.

'According to police sources, FIR has been registered at Sector 36 Police Station, Chandigarh, under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 62A of the Information Technology Act, 2000,' ANI posted on X.

 

'The case was registered after the video clip circulated widely on social media, triggering criticism and demands for action over the alleged remarks. Police officials said further investigation into the matter is underway.'

Source: ANI

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