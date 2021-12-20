News
FIR against Pak spinner for helping man accused of molest

FIR against Pak spinner for helping man accused of molest

Source: PTI
December 20, 2021 22:51 IST
Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has been accused of aiding his friend, who molested a girl

IMAGE: Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has been accused of aiding his friend, who molested a girl. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/Twitter

Police have registered an FIR against Pakistan Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah and his friend for allegedly kidnapping, molesting and threatening a girl.

The FIR was registered at the Shalimar Police Station in Lahore after the girl complained. The Pakistan cricketer is yet to respond on the issue.

 

In the FIR, the girl has alleged that Yasir's friend, Farhan kidnapped her on gunpoint, raped her, made videos of her and later threatened her.

The girl has alleged that Yasir Shah helped his friend, and later, along with Farhan, threatened that if she raised a voice they would release her videos.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the girl says when she contacted Yasir on WhatsApp pleading for his help he laughed at her and told her to keep quiet about the whole issue.

The girl also claimed that when she went to the police, Yasir offered to give her a flat and monthly expenses for 18 years if she remained quiet.

Yasir didn't travel to Bangladesh for the recent Test series as he is nursing a finger injury.

 

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

