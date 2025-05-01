Finger injury rules Sandeep Sharma out of IPL 2025

IMAGE: Sandeep Sharma featured in each of the 10 matches so far for Rajasthan Royals and claimed nine wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals' seamer Sandeep Sharma was on Thursday ruled out of the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 owing to a fracture to his finger.

RR said in a statement that the right-arm pacer continued bowling despite the injury and the franchise will look for a replacement "actively".

"Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a fracture in his finger," Rajasthan Royals said in the statement.

"He showed immense bravery to continue bowling with this injury in the last match and everyone at the franchise wishes him a full and speedy recovery."

"The team management is actively working on finalising his replacement, post which an official announcement will be made," the franchise added.

Sharma featured in each of the 10 matches so far for the Royals and claimed nine wickets including a best of 2/21.