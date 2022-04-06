News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Finch takes Australia past Pakistan in one-off T20

Finch takes Australia past Pakistan in one-off T20

April 06, 2022 04:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aaron Finch

IMAGE: Skipper Aaron Finch returned to form with a 45-ball 55 as Australia overcame some nervy moments to successfully chase 163 in the one-off T20I against Pakistan in Lahore on Tuesday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Skipper Aaron Finch scored a timely half-century as Australia concluded their tour of Pakistan with a three-wicket win in a one-off Twenty20 international in Lahore on Tuesday.

 

Finch, who struggled for runs and failed to score in the last two games of the three-match One-Day International series, returned to form with a 45-ball 55 as Australia overcame some nervy moments late on to successfully chase 163.

The captain departed in the penultimate over as he looked to finish with a flourish, only to find Asif Ali in the deep before Shaheen Shah Afridi castled next man in Sean Abbott three balls later, but Australia got home with five balls to spare.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan rode on a 46-ball 66 by skipper Babar Azam but a middle-order collapse and some fine bowling by Australia pace bowler Nathan Ellis (4-28) meant they eventually fell short of a challenging total with 162-8 in 20 overs.

Babar smashed six fours and two massive sixes in his knock and the 27-year-old was well supported by fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan who made 23 before Pakistan lost their way until Khushdil Shah's 24 and some late fireworks by Usman Qadir at the end.

On their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, Australia won the Test series 1-0 but the hosts prevailed in the one-dayers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'DK is playing his best cricket'
'DK is playing his best cricket'
IPL PIX: DK guides RCB to win against Rajasthan
IPL PIX: DK guides RCB to win against Rajasthan
Sanju Samson assesses Royals loss
Sanju Samson assesses Royals loss
PIX: Manchester City, Liverpool win first leg quarters
PIX: Manchester City, Liverpool win first leg quarters
India condemns Bucha killings, backs independent probe
India condemns Bucha killings, backs independent probe
'The Kashmir Files depicts true history of Valley'
'The Kashmir Files depicts true history of Valley'
NIA opposes Navlakha's plea for house arrest in HC
NIA opposes Navlakha's plea for house arrest in HC

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Chahal and Maxwell's 'special' bonding

Chahal and Maxwell's 'special' bonding

Avesh talks about his key to success in IPL...

Avesh talks about his key to success in IPL...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances