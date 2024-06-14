News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Fielding coach Dilip lauds Pant's recovery efforts

Fielding coach Dilip lauds Pant's recovery efforts

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 14, 2024 23:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rishab Pant's return to peak fitness following his car crash have been nothing short of remarkable this season.Photograph: BCCI/X


Indian fielding coach T Dilip is impressed by Rishabh Pant's recovery after a major knee surgery. Pant's dazzling batting has been a highlight, but his agility behind the stumps is particularly noteworthy.


"His ability to move laterally after the surgery is fantastic," Dilip said before India's final group stage match.

Dilip also praised Pant's batting preparation, highlighting his practice simulations that translate to match succes and was  also encouraged

by the overall improvement in the team's fielding, particularly from the fast bowlers. He cited Mohammed Siraj's impressive catch at deep mid-wicket as an example.

"It's great to see the bowlers taking responsibility in the field," Dilip said. "This gives Rohit Sharma more flexibility with his fielding placements."

Dilip attributes this improvement to the bowlers' dedication, attending optional practice sessions despite lengthy bowling spells. He emphasizes the importance of "attitude" and "attention to detail" in fielding.

He has also incorporated throwing techniques from baseball coach Mike King into his training methods. He believes learning from other sports can benefit cricket.

"We watched a Yankees game in New York," Dilip said. "We're always open to learning from other sports."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Expect conditions to level up in Caribbean leg: Rabada
Expect conditions to level up in Caribbean leg: Rabada
'Hazlewood's run rate comment was a joke': Cummins
'Hazlewood's run rate comment was a joke': Cummins
Wriddhiman Saha Buys A BMW!
Wriddhiman Saha Buys A BMW!
Plane with bodies of Kuwait victims lands in Delhi
Plane with bodies of Kuwait victims lands in Delhi
T20 World Cup: USA join India in Super Eight; Pak out
T20 World Cup: USA join India in Super Eight; Pak out
Nagpur factory blast toll rises to 7; owner gets bail
Nagpur factory blast toll rises to 7; owner gets bail
Modi hugs Pope Francis at G7; invites him to India
Modi hugs Pope Francis at G7; invites him to India

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

India veteran Jadeja gifted mentoring to Afghanistan

India veteran Jadeja gifted mentoring to Afghanistan

Why Gill, Avesh will return home

Why Gill, Avesh will return home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances