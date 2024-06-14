Fielding coach Dilip lauds Pant's recovery efforts

IMAGE: Rishab Pant's return to peak fitness following his car crash have been nothing short of remarkable this season. Photograph: BCCI/X



Indian fielding coach T Dilip is impressed by Rishabh Pant's recovery after a major knee surgery. Pant's dazzling batting has been a highlight, but his agility behind the stumps is particularly noteworthy.



"His ability to move laterally after the surgery is fantastic," Dilip said before India's final group stage match.



Dilip also praised Pant's batting preparation, highlighting his practice simulations that translate to match succes and was also encouraged

by the overall improvement in the team's fielding, particularly from the fast bowlers. He cited Mohammed Siraj's impressive catch at deep mid-wicket as an example."It's great to see the bowlers taking responsibility in the field," Dilip said. "This gives Rohit Sharma more flexibility with his fielding placements."Dilip attributes this improvement to the bowlers' dedication, attending optional practice sessions despite lengthy bowling spells. He emphasizes the importance of "attitude" and "attention to detail" in fielding.He has also incorporated throwing techniques from baseball coach Mike King into his training methods. He believes learning from other sports can benefit cricket."We watched a Yankees game in New York," Dilip said. "We're always open to learning from other sports."