Ferguson, Henry miss Wellington T20I as New Zealand revamp squad for series fightback

New Zealand Cricket has announced strategic squad changes for the ongoing T20I series against India, managing key pacers' workloads and integrating new talent amidst a demanding schedule.

IMAGE: Matt Henry bowled only two overs in the second T20I against India, which New Zealand lost by four wickets. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points New Zealand has made multiple squad changes for the remaining T20I matches against India.

Pacers Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry are set to miss the third game due to niggles and workload management.

Ferguson will rejoin the squad for the fourth and fifth T20Is, while Henry will link up with the ODI squad in Auckland on November 2.

Kyle Jamieson will play domestic cricket for Canterbury after the third T20I on Tuesday before rejoining the national team for the ODI series.

Blair Tickner and Josh Clarkson will join the T20I squad for the final matches to help manage pacer workloads.

New Zealand have made several changes to their squad for the remaining matches of the T20I series against India, with pacers Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry among those set to miss the third game due to niggles and workload management.

Ferguson will travel to Auckland on Sunday and rejoin the squad for the fourth and fifth T20Is at Eden Park and Seddon Park, respectively, while Henry will remain in Christchurch and link up with the ODI squad in Auckland on November 2.

Henry had bowled only two overs in the second T20I against India. Ferguson, too, had left the field as a precautionary measure and is likely to return for the final two games of the series.

Pacer Workload Management

"Those two are being assessed. They'll go for some scans on Tuesday after the public holiday. We'll have some more information as to where things stand. Obviously, like always, we're just hoping for the best. That'll allow for the quickest turnaround," head coach Rob Walter said in a video shared by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Sunday.

Kyle Jamieson will stay in Wellington after the third T20I on Tuesday and turn out for Canterbury in the second round of the Ford Trophy at the Basin Reserve on October 31 before rejoining the national team for the ODI series.

• Errors cost New Zealand in first two T20Is vs India, says Kiwi coach Walter

Squad Additions and Cover

Blair Tickner will join the T20I squad in Wellington for the final three matches, while Josh Clarkson will link up with the team in Auckland for the last two games.

Matt Fisher will travel with the squad to Wellington as cover for the third T20I before returning to the New Zealand A squad at Lincoln University on Wednesday.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said his squad's depth would help manage the workload of its fast bowlers during a busy summer schedule.

"It's been a competitive start to the T20 series with two close games and plenty more cricket to come," Walter said.

"We're very fortunate with the depth in the squad to be able to call upon different players to help manage our pacers' workloads and to try and ensure they're best placed to perform for the team for all the cricket coming up," he added.