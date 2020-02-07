Feb 7 1999: 20 years on, relive Kumble's 'Perfect 10'

Source:

February 07, 2020 09:39 IST

IMAGE: Anil Kumble celebrates after taking all 10 Pakistan wickets in the second innings to equal Jim Laker's world record for most wickets in an innings at the Ferozshah Kotla, New Delhi, February 1999. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/Reuters

It was on 7th February 1999, that Anil Kumble became just the second bowler in the history of cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match.



He achieved the feat against Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, now known as Arun Jaitley cricket stadium in Delhi during the second Test of the two-match series.

India had set Pakistan a target of 420 runs in the match and the visitors got off to a steady start as openers Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar put on 101 runs for the first wicket.



It was then Kumble who came into the attack and wreaked havoc on the Pakistani batting line-up.



The spinner, also known as 'Jumbo', first dismissed Afridi (41) in the 25th over. After the right-handed batter's dismissal, India kept on taking wickets through Kumble as Pakistan were reduced to 128/6 in no time.



Kumble single-handedly demolished the Pakistan batting line-up and he got his tenth scalp in the 61st over after dismissing Wasim Akram.



India won the Test by 212 runs as Kumble became the second bowler after England's Jim Laker to take all 10 wickets in a single Test innings.



The leg-spinner finished with the bowling figures of 10-74 from 26.3 overs.



Kumble, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008, finished with 619 wickets in the longest format of the game.



He is the third highest wicket-taker in Tests, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708).