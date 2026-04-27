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Fastest IPL Super Over? KKR stun LSG in 1-ball chase

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April 27, 2026 01:10 IST

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Kolkata Knight Riders secured a nail-biting Super Over victory against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, thanks to Rinku Singh's batting and Sunil Narine's bowling heroics.

Kolkata Knight Riders

IMAGE: The Super Over was the shortest in IPL history, decided in just one ball. Photograph: Mihir Singh/Reuters

Key Points

  • Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling Super Over finish.
  • Rinku Singh's unbeaten 83 helped KKR reach a competitive total.
  • Sunil Narine's exceptional Super Over performance sealed the win for Kolkata.
  • Lucknow Super Giants are now at the bottom of the standings after the loss.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants in the shortest Super Over in Indian Premier League history on Sunday, needing just one ball to seal victory after Lucknow tied the game with a last-ball six.

Lucknow, chasing 156 for victory after Rinku Singh's unbeaten 83 in the middle order guided Kolkata to a competitive total, stumbled until they needed seven runs off the last ball of the innings.

IPL SCORECARD: LSG vs KKR

 

With Mohammed Shami on strike, the Indian fast bowler smashed Kartik Tyagi's final delivery over long off to tie the match and send it into a Super Over.

Sunil Narine's Dominant Super Over Performance

Nicholas Pooran

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran is bowled out by Sunil Narine during the super over. Photograph: Mihir Singh/Reuters

However, the Super Over proved to be a masterclass from Kolkata's Sunil Narine, the 37-year-old dismantling Lucknow's batting in devastating fashion while conceding one run.

The experienced all-rounder dismissed fellow West Indian Nicholas Pooran off the first ball when he was bowled before Aiden Markram was caught in the deep off the third ball as Lucknow posted 1-2 in three balls.

"The entire team backed me (to bowl the Super Over), so I think once everyone said the same thing, it was pretty easy," Narine said. "Obviously bowling first, you could relax a little more, even though it's not a much of a relaxing place to be!"

Rinku Singh Seals The Victory

With Lucknow in tatters, Rinku came in to bat again for Kolkata and wasted no time in settling the contest, smashing a boundary off the first ball to give Kolkata the win.

The result moved Kolkata up to eighth in the standings while Lucknow are bottom with two wins from eight games.

"I think we definitely need a break. I think we're going to refresh. There is always pressure," Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant said after they lost their fifth straight game.

"But, at the same time, we have to look (for) answers inside, not outside, and just keep it simple. Just take accountability, each and every guy ... A lot of people will take accountability for that, for sure."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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