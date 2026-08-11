Farveez Maharoof: Gurnoor Brar could be India's 'X-Factor' in Sri Lanka Tests

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof has tipped rookie pacer Gurnoor Brar as a potential 'X-Factor' for India in the crucial Test series against Sri Lanka, advocating for his debut in the absence of key bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar had bowled well in the warm-up against Sri Lanka on the weekend and is expected to make his Test debut come August 15. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof identifies rookie pacer Gurnoor Brar as a potential 'X-Factor' for India in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, especially with Jasprit Bumrah sidelined.

Maharoof is tempted to give Brar a Test debut due to his raw pace, bounce, and aggressive approach, which unsettled Test-squad batters in warm-up matches.

Maharoof also highlights Rishabh Pant as a dangerous player who can quickly change the game with his unorthodox technique, despite his recent struggles.

The former all-rounder predicts a 1-1 draw in the series, emphasising the challenge Indian batters will face against Sri Lankan spinners, particularly Prabath Jayasuriya, nicknamed the 'King of Galle'.

Former Sri Lanka allrounder Farveez Maharoof feels rookie pacer Gurnoor Brar could be the 'X-Factor' in absence of Jasprit Bumrah and says he would be tempted to hand the 26-year-old his Test debut in the two-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning in Galle on Saturday.

Under pressure following home series defeat to South Africa, fifth-placed India will be without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah when they resume Test action with a two-match tour of Sri Lanka. Mohammed Siraj is expected to lead the pace attack but there is a speculation whether inexperienced Brar could make his Test debut replacing Prasidh Krishna who played in the last Test against Afghanistan.

"The ability to reverse-swing the ball, especially with the older ball, is something Bumrah brings, and that is going to be a massive miss for India," Maharoof replied to a PTI query in a virtual media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network.

"That is where I think they could lack some wicket-taking ability. Mohammed Siraj is a good bowler, with all due respect to him, but when you compare the two fast bowlers, there is a bit of a difference."

Brar's Potential Impact

But at the same time, the former pace bowling all-rounder said he would be "tempted" to give a debut to Brar especially for the fact that the tall Punjab pacer's raw pace, bounce and aggressive approach especially the way he gave body blows to several Test-squad batters during the warm-up match.

"I really like Gurnoor Brar. I think he can be the X-factor. He has the bounce, the pace and the fighting spirit. He can be nasty," Maharoof said.

"If you watched the warm-up game, some of the deliveries he bowled to batters who are in the Test squad made them quite uneasy, and he even hit a couple of players on the body. "If I were in the Indian think tank, I would be tempted to give Gurnoor a go. I know he has only played white-ball cricket for India, but he brings that X-factor. In short, burst spells, when you want to break a batter's rhythm, he can be a lethal weapon."

Tall Punjab pacer Brar was picked for the Test squad despite having only a handful of First-Class matches and limited IPL experience. The 26-year-old Brar subsequently made his ODI debut against Afghanistan, and has picked up 11 wickets in six matches. Brar also featured in India A's tour to Sri Lanka last month, picking up a 10-wicket haul in the first match at Galle.

Spin Options and Rishabh Pant's Threat

IMAGE: Manav Suthar claimed seven wickets against Afghanistan on his Test debut against Afghanistan in June. Photograph: BCCI

Maharoof says India will miss the now retired Ravichandran Ashwin and the injured Washington Sundar, who is ruled out of the first Test as Sri Lankan pitches often produce bounce for spinners rather than just turn.

While the duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will be the first-choice spinners there is a debate over the third spinner. India have young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar who claimed seven wickets on his debut against Afghanistan, while there is also uncapped 31-year-old off-spinner Saransh Jain who toured Sri Lanka with India A and claimed seven wickets and also made an unbeaten 70 batting at No. 7.

But Maharoof feels Suthar with ability to generate bounce should have the edge even as that makes it all three left-arm spinners.

"If you ask me, I would be tempted to go with the two left-arm spinners as well as Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep is a frontrunner to start in Galle, especially considering his record and the number of wickets he took in the last Test against Afghanistan.

"I see three spinners for India. Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and either Suthar or Jain. Ideally, you would like an off-spinner for variation, but I would not be surprised if Manav Suthar plays because his ability to get bounce off the surface could be very handy in Galle.

"Overall, looking at India's bowling line-up, it is quite competitive, with two seamers and three spinners."

India's flamboyant keeper-batter Rishabh Pant may be struggling at the moment but Maharoof feels he could be dangerous and take the match away with his unorthodox technique.

Pant got out for 2 and 28 in the warmup game that they won by six wickets in Colombo.

"If I were in the Sri Lankan dressing room, I would be very worried about Rishabh Pant. He is a player who, within half an hour or 45 minutes, can completely change the game.

"We have seen him do it in the past. He has that X-factor and has been given the licence to play his natural game. He is going to face a lot of left-arm spin and off-spin. Sri Lanka will surely go with two frontline spinners as well as two part-timers, but the way Pant scores runs, with his unorthodox style, he is going to be dangerous."

Series Prediction and Key Players

The cricketer-turned-commentator further said India are a very strong side, particularly with Ravindra Jadeja batting at No. 7, and expects the all-rounder to have a major influence. However, he predicted a 1-1 draw in the series, with Sri Lanka's 'King of Galle', Prabath Jayasuriya, set to play a key role, especially with the crosswind expected to be a major factor at the venue.

"The biggest challenge for Indian batters will certainly be the spinners. I certainly feel Prabath Jayasuriya will be the biggest challenge for the Indian batters. He is our main weapon, while Asitha Fernando will be important with the fast bowling.

"We have nicknamed him the 'King of Galle' because of the number of wickets he has taken there. He knows how to bowl with the wind, and the wind is going to be a major factor in Galle because of the drift the spinners can generate. "It is going to be a crosswind, so the Indian spinners will have to adapt quickly to that factor. How quickly they adjust to the wind is going to be massive," added Maharoof, who has played 22 Tests and 109 ODIs and 8 T20Is for Sri Lanka.