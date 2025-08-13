Fans rage as Pakistan lose 1st WI ODI series in 30 years

IMAGE: West Indies end 34-year wait with 202-run rout of Pakistan. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

Pakistan’s ODI campaign ended in embarrassment as they collapsed to 92 all out in the series decider against the West Indies, suffering a 202-run thrashing and their first bilateral ODI series defeat to the Caribbean side in over 30 years.

Chasing 295 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, the Men in Green folded inside 29.2 overs, with vice-captain Salman Ali Agha (30 off 49) offering the only real fight in the top order, while all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz remained unbeaten on 23 off 28.

The scorecard made for grim reading- five batters — Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali and Abrar Ahmed — failed to trouble the scorers.

Pakistan captain Rizwan suffered a 'worst leave of the year' moment, departing for a golden duck. Facing an in-swinger from Jayden Seales, the in-form West Indies pacer, Rizwan inexplicably shouldered arms — only to see the ball crash into his stumps. Social media lit up with ridicule over the brain fade.

The defeat capped a miserable end to the series for Pakistan, who had won the opener but were comprehensively beaten in the next two games. It also marked the first time since 1991–92 that Pakistan lost a bilateral ODI series to the West Indies.

Seales, named Player of the Match, credited preparation and discipline for his success, 'We wanted to keep the stumps in play. The pitch was a little up and down… It takes a lot of time and training, but it’s paying off.'

Rizwan, meanwhile, conceded that Seales had the measure of Pakistan’s batters, 'We needed partnerships and time at the crease. Seales troubled us throughout the series. Credit to Hope, he batted well and took the game away from us.'

The crushing defeat sparked outrage back home, with fans calling the performance 'a national embarrassment' and demanding accountability from the star-studded but underperforming squad.