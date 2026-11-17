IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni released a montage on his Instagram page as he bid farewell to his playing career. Photograph: Mahi 7781/Instagram

Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni tipped his hat to his fans following his appointment as Chennai Super Kings' mentor ahead of the 2027 season.

CSK on Tuesday announced Dhoni's appointment, thereby marking an end to his 19-year journey in the IPL as a player. The CSK statement did not carry a comment from the superstar, who had also chosen social media to announce his retirement from international cricket in 2020.

Key Points Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned the page on his 27-year playing career with a trip down memory lane on Instagram.

MS Dhoni's playing career in the IPL came to an end on Tuesday after CSK appointed him mentor.

The CSK statement announcing his new role did not carry a comment from the superstar.

The montage was accompanied by late singer Mukesh's timeless number, 'Mai pal do pal ka shayar hoon, pal do pal meri kahani hai..'

She said Dhoni would never continue playing if he felt he could not give his best to the team.

Later on Tuesday evening, Dhoni shared an Instagram post, with a montage featuring snippets of his cricketing career with a version of the iconic song Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon from the 1976 film, Kabhie Kabhie playing in the background.

In an Instagram post, Dhoni captioned the video, 'Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it.'

The collage was a walk through the eras, featuring Dhoni alongside former teammates Virender Sehwag, RP Singh, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, and Sachin Tendulkar among others, besides images of fans celebrating in India's blue and CSK's yellow and dressing room celebrations. There were also glimpses of him leading both sides out onto the field.

Montage Captured Rare Moments From MS Dhoni's Journey

Dhoni used the Mukesh song Main Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar Hoon, another version of the iconic Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon', which he had featured in his social media post announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2020. The song has since become closely associated with the former India captain among his fans.

The iconic song has two distinct versions. While Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon reflects on the fleeting nature of life, Main Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar Hoon offers a more optimistic perspective, emphasising the enduring nature of human connections.

Dhoni played for CSK for 17 seasons, with the 45-year-old leaving an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher and one of the most influential figures to have played the competition.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK established themselves as a dominant force, winning five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

The franchise also lifted the Champions League T20 trophy twice, in 2010 and 2014, further strengthening its reputation as a powerhouse in franchise cricket. CSK became the first team to win consecutive IPL titles and also achieved the distinction of winning both the IPL and Champions League T20 in the same year.

Dhoni led CSK to numerous finals and playoff appearances, building a team culture based on consistency, trust and composure under pressure. His ability to get the best out of players, particularly in challenging situations, became one of the defining characteristics of the CSK setup.

Although Dhoni represented CSK for the majority of his IPL career, his journey also included two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the tournament. He returned to the franchise in 2018 and immediately guided the team to an IPL title, making a memorable comeback.

Across his IPL career, Dhoni featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally included 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes, reflecting his effectiveness as a middle-order batter and one of the competition's most dependable finishers.