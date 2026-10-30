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Fans Mob Kohli; He Gets Down To Work

By REDIFF CRICKET October 30, 2026 12:05 IST 1 Minute Read
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Virat Kohli's arrival in Auckland for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand was met with a massive fan reception.

Virat Kohli arrives in Auckland

IMAGE: Virat Kohli arrives in Auckland. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tyler/X

Key Points

  • Virat Kohli's arrival in Auckland for the ODI series against New Zealand generated significant fan excitement.
  • Despite the fan frenzy, Kohli prioritised preparation, heading straight to net practice shortly after landing.
 

Virat Kohli's arrival in Auckland sparked a frenzy, with fans going all out to catch a glimpse of the Indian batting superstar.

Amid the chants, selfie requests and autograph pleas, Kohli had little time to soak in the adulation, quickly turning his attention to the job at hand.

Having landed in New Zealand in the early hours of Friday, the 37 year old was spotted at the nets soon after, getting down to practice ahead of India's five-match ODI series.

Videos from the airport showed fans crowding around him, while fresh clips from the nets offered a glimpse of his familiar dedication and hunger to keep improving.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

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