Fans evicted for hurling racist abuse at Ross Taylor

Fans evicted for hurling racist abuse at Ross Taylor

June 23, 2021 11:25 IST
Fans

IMAGE: Picture used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Two spectators were ejected from the ground on the fifth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand on Tuesday after shouting abuse at the New Zealanders.

 

"We received reports of abuse directed at the New Zealand players," a spokesman for the International Cricket Council said. "Our security team was able to identify the culprits and they were ejected from the ground."

Ross Taylor

IMAGE: New Zealand’s Ross Taylor walks off after being dismissed. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

A report on news website stuff.co.nz said a complaint had been made by a New Zealand follower watching the match on television. He said the abuse had included racist comments directed at batsman Ross Taylor, whose mother comes from Samoa.

Taylor, 37, is the first person to play 100 matches in all three formats of international cricket.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
