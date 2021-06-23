Fans evicted for hurling racist abuse at Ross Taylor

June 23, 2021 11:25 IST

IMAGE: Picture used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Two spectators were ejected from the ground on the fifth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand on Tuesday after shouting abuse at the New Zealanders.

"We received reports of abuse directed at the New Zealand players," a spokesman for the International Cricket Council said. "Our security team was able to identify the culprits and they were ejected from the ground."

IMAGE: New Zealand’s Ross Taylor walks off after being dismissed. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

A report on news website stuff.co.nz said a complaint had been made by a New Zealand follower watching the match on television. He said the abuse had included racist comments directed at batsman Ross Taylor, whose mother comes from Samoa.

Taylor, 37, is the first person to play 100 matches in all three formats of international cricket.