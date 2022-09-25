News
Fans can't keep calm as Dhoni set to share exciting news on Sept 25

Fans can't keep calm as Dhoni set to share exciting news on Sept 25

By Rediff Cricket
September 25, 2022 06:29 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind Courtesy MS Dhoni/Facebook

The legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni sent social media into a meltdown as he announced his plan to share some 'exciting news' with his fans.

Dhoni took to Facebook and revealed that he will be sharing the same at 2:00 PM IST.

 

The former India captain is known to be reserved and rarely posts on social media. His last one on Instagram was in January 2021; same for his last activity on Twitter.

That is why there is huge anticipation among fans.

Some wondered what the announcement could be about, while others speculated that it could be related to his retirement.

Whatever, we'll know this afternoon.

