Rediff.com  » Cricket » Fan who attended women's T20 WC final diagnosed with COVID-19

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 12, 2020 10:49 IST

Women's T20 World Cup

IMAGE: (Picture for representational purpose only) An Indian fans shows his support during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

A spectator who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia, in Melbourne, on March 8 has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Melbourne Cricket Ground said on Wednesday but insisted that the risk of him infecting others was low.

The final was won by Australia by 85 runs for a fifth world title.

"...a person who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final at the MCG on Sunday March 8 has now been diagnosed with COVID-19," the Melbourne Cricket Ground management said in a statement.

 

"The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has advised of the patron's diagnosis and has classified it as a low-risk of spreading COVID-19 to surrounding members of the public and staff. The patron sat on Level 2 of the Northern Stand at the MCG in section N42," it added.

The DHHS has recommended that those seated in N42 "should continue to go about their normal routine, with an increased focus on hygiene measures, and should any flu-like symptoms emerge to consult with a medical professional."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
