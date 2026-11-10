Fan Catches Sanju Samson On Quiet Walk

Sanju Samson's casual morning walk in Thiruvananthapuram turned into a memorable fan encounter after international fencer Akhila Anil recognised the helmet-clad cricketer and grabbed a selfie.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson with Akhila Anil. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhila Anil/Instagram

Key Points Sanju Samson was recognised by a fan during a casual walk in his home town Thiruvananthapuram.

Akhila Anil called out to Sanju and struck up a conversation before taking a selfie.

Fencer Akhila has represented India at international competitions, winning several medals.

A helmet, a black T-shirt, a pair of shorts and a backpack. Nothing about the casually dressed man strolling through the busy streets of Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram suggested that he was a cricket star. But one sharp-eyed fan was not willing to let him pass unnoticed.

International fencer Akhila Anil was having morning tea with her friends when she spotted a familiar face. Suspecting that the man walking past was Sanju Samson, she parked her vehicle by the roadside and rushed after him.

Her first call of "Chetta" (Brother in Malayalam) went unanswered. She then tried again, shouting "Sanju Chetta". The man stopped, turned around and smiled, asking if she had recognised him.

Beneath the helmet was indeed the cricketer, enjoying a quiet walk. What followed was a memorable encounter for Akhila, who got to meet her favourite player, chat with him and take a selfie.

Sanju, who returned home after India's T20 series against New Zealand, is spending time with his family in Thiruvananthapuram. He had stepped out in Kowdiar for some errands when the unexpected meeting took place.

For Akhila, the encounter was nothing short of a dream come true. The fencer, who has won several medals representing India at international competitions, counts Sanju among her favourite cricketers.

With M S Dhoni having retired from international cricket, Sanju had become her favourite, she said. Although she had spotted him at a few events earlier, she had never managed to approach him for a photograph.

This time, she was not prepared to let the opportunity slip. While her friends were unsure whether the man was really Sanju, Akhila trusted her instincts and decided to take the chance, even at the risk of embarrassment.

Her gamble paid off, turning an ordinary morning into a cherished fan moment.