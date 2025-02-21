HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Champions Trophy

February 21, 2025 14:28 IST

Fakhar Zaman

IMAGE: Fakhar Zaman. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has expressed his disappointment after being ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury. 

The left-handed batter took to X to share his thoughts, vowing to make a strong comeback.

'Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately I'm now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity.

 

'I will be backing our boys in green from home. This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback Pakistan Zindabad,' he tweeted.

Geo News reported that .Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Champions Trophy due to injury.

The left-handed batter suffered a muscular strain while fielding in the opening over against New Zealand at Karachi's National Bank Stadium on February 19.

The injury occurred when New Zealand opener Will Young drove a delivery from Shaheen Afridi through the covers, evading the infield. Zaman sprinted to intercept the ball and managed to palm it back to Babar Azam for the return throw. However, he immediately appeared in discomfort, clutching his lower back and signalling for a substitution. Though he walked off the field unaided with the team physio, he was forced to leave the match.

Fortunately, he returned to the field after New Zealand lost their second wicket in the ninth over.

Fakhar made 24 off 41 balls, with four boundaries.

The PCB confirmed that Zaman was undergoing further medical assessment and would provide additional updates in due course. In its latest statement, the board announced that he would not be travelling with the squad to Dubai for their next match.

'Fakhar Zaman's injury is of serious nature. He will not be able to play the remainder of the tournament,' the PCB said.

