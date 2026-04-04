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PSL Umpires Suspected Fakhar Zaman Before Ball-Tampering Penalty

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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April 04, 2026 17:31 IST

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Fakhar Zaman faced a two-match ban in the Pakistan Super League after being found guilty of ball-tampering, but new details reveal the umpires were already closely watching him due to suspicions raised by the Karachi Kings.

Fakhar Zaman

IMAGE: Fakhar Zaman was banned for two PSL matches for breaching code of conduct related to ball tampering. Photograph: Screengrab via X

Key Points

  • Karachi Kings management suspected Fakhar Zaman of ball-tampering from the 13th over onwards in the PSL match.
  • The match referee instructed on-field umpires to closely monitor the Lahore Qalandars team, especially Zaman.
  • Umpire Faisal Afridi inspected the ball and suspected tampering with a foreign object before the final over.
  • The decision to change the ball and award penalty runs was based on the umpire's suspicion of ball-tampering.

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman was already being watched closely by the umpires even before they changed the ball and awarded five runs penalty against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), source have revealed.

Zaman was handed a two-match ban after being found guilty of ball-tampering during a PSL match.

 

"The Karachi Kings management had brought to the notice of the fourth umpire and subsequently the match referee from the 13th over onwards that they suspected Fakhar was doing something to the ball," said a source.

The source claimed the referee had asked the on-field umpires to keep a watch on the Lahore Qalandars team, particularly Zaman.

Also Read: Fakhar Zaman Banned for Two PSL Matches Over Ball Tampering

Umpire's scrutiny and decision

"Before the final over, umpire Faisal Afridi had already been watching closely. He asked for the ball and on inspecting it suspected it had been tampered with a foreign object," he added.

"That is why the decision to change the ball and award penalty runs was given," he stated.

Also Read: 'Petrol Shortage League'? PSL Sparks Meme Fest

Appeal rejected

Zaman after being banned had also appealed to the technical committee of the PSL to overturn the referee's decision but they rejected his ban on the grounds that there was enough circumstantial evidence available to the umpires and match referee to take action against Zaman.

The Pakistan batsman had to sit out for the Lahore game against Multan Sultans on Friday night because of the ban and is set is miss another game ion April 9.

Also Read: PSL 2026: Labuschagne Questions Ball Discolouration in Season Opener

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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