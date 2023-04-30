News
Fakhar's ton again fires Pakistan past New Zealand

April 30, 2023 09:33 IST
Fakhar Zaman

IMAGE: Opener Fakhar Zaman's unbeaten 180 trumped a century from New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and steered Pakistan to victory in the second ODI in Rawalpindi on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman scored a magnificent unbeaten 180, his third century in his last three One-Day Internationals, to fire the hosts to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand and a 2-0 lead in the series on Saturday.

As in the opening match of the series at the same Rawalpindi ground on Friday when he scored 117, opener Fakhar's innings trumped a century from New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and steered Pakistan to victory.

 

Mitchell's 129 and a 98 from skipper Tom Latham helped the Black Caps to an imposing 336-5 but Fakhar's fluent 180 from 144 balls and half centuries from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan got Pakistan across the line with 10 balls to spare.

It was Pakistan's second highest successful chase in ODIs but skipper Babar said they had always believed they could do it.

"After the first innings we had a discussion and told each other we have chased down similar totals in the past and we can do it again," he said.

"I think that was Fakher's best innings and the way he played astonished me."

The series now moves on to Karachi for the remaining three matches in the series on Wednesday, Friday and next Sunday.

"I think you have to take your hats off to Fakhar, the way he played was outstanding," said Latham.

"We definitely believe we can come back and get back into this series. The way we've been batting, we've got better and better, we just need to find ways to create more pressure with the ball."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
