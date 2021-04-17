News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Fakhar flays SA as Pak seal T20 series with nervy win

Fakhar flays SA as Pak seal T20 series with nervy win

April 17, 2021 11:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman scored 60 off 34 ball in the 4th T20I against South Africa on Friday

IMAGE: Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman scored 60 off 34 ball in the 4th T20I against South Africa on Friday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman struck a blazing half-century as they survived a scare to seal a three-wicket victory over depleted South Africa with a ball to spare and win the four-match Twenty20 International series 3-1 on Friday.

South Africa, missing most of their regular players either through injury or having been released to play in the Indian Premier League, were sent in to bat but could only muster 144 all out in 19.3 overs.

 

Fakhar then blasted 60 from 34 balls in Pakistan’s reply as he put on 91 for the second wicket with captain Babar Azam (24 from 23), and at that stage the tourists were cruising to victory needing 53 from 65 balls with nine wickets in hand.

But when both were out in one over from seamer Lizaad Williams (2-39), a flurry of wickets and some tight bowling brought South Africa back into the game.

The winning runs were eventually scored by Mohammad Nawaz (25 from 21) as he hooked Williams to the mid-wicket boundary for six off the penultimate ball of the match to complete a memorable series win.

Only three players reached double figures in South Africa’s innings, with Rassie van der Dussen (52 from 36) and Janneman Malan (33 from 28) the major contributors.

They were held in check by some excellent seam bowling from Faheem Ashraf (3-17 in four overs), Hasan Ali (3-40) and Haris Rauf (2-18) but, as has been the case throughout the series, there was also some poor shot selection.

Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International series 2-1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Makes me feel old: Dhoni after his 200th match for CSK
Makes me feel old: Dhoni after his 200th match for CSK
How Dhoni attacked with Chahar's 4 overs at the start
How Dhoni attacked with Chahar's 4 overs at the start
Rahul wants Punjab Kings to play 'fearless cricket'
Rahul wants Punjab Kings to play 'fearless cricket'
Tennis: Nadal rues missed chance after shock loss
Tennis: Nadal rues missed chance after shock loss
Economy in better shape to tackle Covid 2nd wave: CEA
Economy in better shape to tackle Covid 2nd wave: CEA
Pak players to get visas for World T20 in India: BCCI
Pak players to get visas for World T20 in India: BCCI
India records highest single-day Covid deaths at 1,341
India records highest single-day Covid deaths at 1,341

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Top Performer: Chahar rips through Punjab

Top Performer: Chahar rips through Punjab

Turning Point: Jadeja's superb fielding

Turning Point: Jadeja's superb fielding

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use